Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) are a game behind the New York Mets. The teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting. Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

