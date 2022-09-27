With top QBs struggling, scoring is down across NFL
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
With some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL struggling to produce points it was no surprise the league had one of its lowest scoring weeks. The 20.3 points per game by teams was the lowest for a Week 3 since 2009 and the fourth lowest for any week in the past five seasons. Teams led by Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers played a major role with their teams combining for 43 points on Sunday. That’s the fewest points scored in the 57 weeks all three of those stand-out QBs have started.