‘Whoa, 98-0’: Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it

Warner University football coach Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum after his team was the loser in one of the most lopsided college games of all time. Barnum was the 19th-century circus impresario who said there’s no such thing as bad publicity. Burks agrees after his team made headlines for losing 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin. He says he wants to bring attention to the NAIA football program he’s building in central Florida. Most of his players are freshmen and sophomores, and they never stood a chance against the Lumberjacks of the Championship Subdivision.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.