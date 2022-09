OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 47 games with Sacramento last season. He was traded by the Kings to the Hawks in July.

