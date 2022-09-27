Smooth road for Kansas, K-State; Texas, Sooners last in B12

An eye-opening win by Kansas State over Oklahoma and strong starts by Kansas and other Big 12 teams on the road have thrown the early conference standings into an unfamiliar heap. Perennial basement dweller Kansas is 4-0 and on the cusp of its first ranking in 13 years. And look who’s sharing the league cellar, at least for now — the Sooners and fellow Southeastern Conference defector Texas. Heading into the first full week of the Big 12 schedule, there are only three unbeaten teams left. Road teams are 9-4, winning four out of six games last week, the most in one week since Halloween 2020.

