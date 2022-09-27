Royal silks back in British horse racing after queen’s death

LONDON (AP) — The famous royal silks are returning to British horse racing for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Educator will don the famous purple, red and gold silks for a race at Salisbury on Thursday under the ownership of the queen’s heir, King Charles III. Educator will be the first horse in those colors since Improvise was beaten narrowly at Epsom on Sept. 8. That’s the same day the queen died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Buckingham Palace says horse racing was a lifelong passion of the queen, with the king “delighted to honor her legacy.”

