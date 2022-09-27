No. 5 Clemson defense AWOL at times after hyped offseason

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s defense spent the offseason saying there’d be little drop=off after longtime leader Brent Venables left to take Oklahoma’s head coaching job. The fifth-ranked Tigers’ defensive front even had a hokey movie moniker in “The Avengers” to keep focused and on pace for another big season. These Avengers have yet to assemble this season. The Tigers are 48th in the country after finishing the past 10 years ranked among the nation’s top 25 in total defense. Clemson and first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin need to get right in a hurry with No. 10 North Carolina State next.

