Nations League: Spain tops Portugal late to reach Final Four

MADRID (AP) — Spain needed an 88th-minute goal to end its winless streak against Portugal and advance in the Nations League to complete the Final Four lineup. The late goal by Álvaro Morata secured a 1-0 victory that allowed Spain to overtake Portugal in Group A2 to join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the finals next year in the Netherlands. Portugal had a late chance to earn the point it needed but Cristiano Ronaldo missed from close range to see his scoreless streak with the national team reach three matches. Spain needed a victory to return to the Final Four after losing last year’s final to France.

