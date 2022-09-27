Nash downplays drama around Kevin Durant’s demands of Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he never thought that Kevin Durant’s demand to be traded or for Nash to be canned was quite right. Nash says that there are “a lot of things behind the scenes” and that he, Durant, the general manager and the team’s owners all sat down over the summer and hashed it out. Durant has said he was frustrated by how poorly the Nets played while he was sidelined by a knee injury in January and February. Now the Nets have Durant and a healthy Ben Simmons and plan to move forward.

