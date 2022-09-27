Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in the 24th minute on a breakaway after a defensive miscue by the Sounders. Montero pulled Seattle even in the 58th with his fourth goal. But Seattle was unable to find a winning goal on a night the Sounders needed three points. Seattle has qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs every year of its existence but now must win its final two games of the regular season and get plenty of help from others to keep the streak going. Cincinnati moved into fifth in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.