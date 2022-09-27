MLB playoff primer: Things to know as postseason nears

Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this year. The playoffs are rapidly approaching, with the final regular season games set for Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later with a field of 12 teams, up from last year’s 10. The playoffs include a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round. The three games will be scheduled on consecutive days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 at the higher seed’s field. The first team that gets two wins advances. After that, the playoffs will be business as usual. The division series will be best-of-five, while the league championship series and World Series will be best-of-seven.

