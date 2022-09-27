Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 55th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances. Fans sprinted onto the field in the 65th minute and again after Messi’s first goal.

