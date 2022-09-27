Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the slumping Seattle Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers. Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards. Seattle lost for the eighth time in 11 games, returning home after a 3-7 road trip. Jung hit a solo homer in the second inning off Mariners starter Robbie Ray and added a three-run shot in the eighth.

