Kansas, K-State show football still belongs in hoops country

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is in the Top 25 after its win at Oklahoma on Saturday night. Kansas is the first team left out of the rankings but are one of 21 Football Bowl Subdivision teams who haven’t lost yet this season. Only five states have multiple programs in the Top 25. Kansas could become the sixth if the Jayhawks and Wildcats can inch their way one spot higher. Kansas plays Iowa State on Saturday at home and Kansas State hosts Texas Tech the same day. The schools haven’t been ranked at the same time since Oct. 14, 2007.

