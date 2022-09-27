Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

Florida’s home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon in Gainesville shortly before NFL games around the country. Playing the game guarantees Eastern Washington a $750,000 payday, a significant revenue source for a school with an athletic budget around $17.5 million. Also, South Florida and East Carolina have moved their Saturday game to Boca Raton. They had been scheduled to play in Tampa. And the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving their operations to the Miami area this week.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.