Even in defeat, Terps took a step forward against Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland lost 34-27 to No. 4 Michigan. But there was a lot of progress in that defeat for a program that’s been average at best by Big Ten standards. This was against a team the Terrapins lost to by 41 points last year. This time they had the ball and a chance to tie the game with 6:28 remaining. Now Maryland needs to use October to build on that progress. The Terps face Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern. Those are all winnable games, and three of them are at home.

