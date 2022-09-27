Diaz’s defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is getting creative with a deep unit that’s built to create game-changing plays. So far, nearly 30 players have rotated in and out of a unit that’s fourth nationally in turnover margin at plus-8. Diaz’s defense has recovered five fumbles and picked off four passes and the Nittany Lions lead the country with 41 pass breakups, 16 more than second-place Illinois. Eleventh-ranked Penn State will put its solid defensive foundation to the test when it faces Big Ten rival Northwestern on Saturday.

