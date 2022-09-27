Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on P.J. Tucker to bring them needed toughness. Sixers star Joel Embiid campaigned for the team to sign a player like Tucker after they lost to the Heat in the playoffs. Tucker played a key role in helping the Heat knock off the Sixers. The Sixers listened to Embiid and signed Tucker to a three-year contract worth a little more than $32 million. Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee a few weeks before camp. The Sixers say they aren’t concerned with the miles on Tucker as they chase a championship.

