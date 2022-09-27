CFP expansion talks head toward October after 7-hour meeting

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for almost seven hours to work on expanding the postseason system from four to 12 teams as soon as the 2024 season. There is still much work to be done. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says “We will not wrap up this week.” The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again at the Big Ten offices for a few hours Wednesday morning. They are set to meet again in person in Dallas on Oct. 20. Expansion talks were revived by the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff last month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.