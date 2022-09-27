CFP expansion talks head toward October after 7-hour meeting
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for almost seven hours to work on expanding the postseason system from four to 12 teams as soon as the 2024 season. There is still much work to be done. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says “We will not wrap up this week.” The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again at the Big Ten offices for a few hours Wednesday morning. They are set to meet again in person in Dallas on Oct. 20. Expansion talks were revived by the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff last month.