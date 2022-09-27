Celtics find some normalcy during 1st training camp practice

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have taken their first step toward regaining a sense of normalcy by holding their first practice of the preseason in the aftermath of the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla says he saw a team eager to get back to basketball after last year’s run to the NBA Finals. He says his message to the team will continue to be one of collaboration as they begin to take steps toward establishing this team’s identity heading into the regular season.

