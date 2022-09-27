Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A banana has been thrown at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris. Forward Richarlison had just scored the team’s second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them. Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism. The players posed before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirt.”

