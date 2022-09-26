Young Grizzlies still cocky, hungrier after semifinals loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates and even turned the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies’ media day Monday. Safe to say the young Memphis Grizzlies remain just as confident and hungry as ever. And yes, the Grizzlies feel ready for the brighter lights that come with posting the NBA’s second-best record followed by a run to the Western Conference semifinals. That earned the Grizzlies many more national TV games, including the coveted Christmas night slot against the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors. Morant says he’s extremely proud of how hard the Grizzlies worked this offseason to improve and be a better team.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.