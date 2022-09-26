Wolves’ Edwards ‘working to be better’ after homophobic post

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards says he’s “willing to do whatever it takes to make it right” with the LBGTQ community and Minnesota Timberwolves fans following homophobic remarks he recently made on social media. Edwards apologized again at media day in his first public appearance since the NBA fined him $40,000 for the later-deleted video clip on Instagram. Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch both had stern conversations with Edwards after the social media post. The 21-year-old ranked 19th in the league with an average of 21.3 points per game last season.

