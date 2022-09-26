US women win record 27th straight at World Cup in rout
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States women routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup. The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86. The Americans never trailed in any of their five pool games. Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the winless Bosniaks, who were playing in their first World Cup.