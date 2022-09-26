US coach Berhalter: ‘We got our butts kicked’ by Japan
By The Associated Press
Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will join the U.S. starting lineup for the Americans’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia after coach Gregg Berhalter admitted “we got our butts kicked” by Japan last week. The 14th-ranked U.S. failed to get a single shot on target in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to No 24 Japan, a match Pulisic missed because of an unspecified injury. Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9, 12 days before the Americans open in Qatar against No. 19 Wales.