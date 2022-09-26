Turner heads into another season with Pacers, trade talk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has grown accustomed to the trade talk. He saw two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert dealt away in February. He saw guard Malcolm Brogdon sent to Boston over the summer. So it’s no surprise to Turner that he’s at the center of trade rumors yet again as the longest-tenured Pacers player enters the final season of his contract. But Turner doesn’t seem to mind. For now, the 26-year-old still suits up for the team that drafted him and as long he stays in town, Turner intends to play winning basketball.

