Texans’ fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter once again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. The Texans led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver. This weekend they were tied to start the fourth before falling 23-20 to Chicago on a last-second field goal.

