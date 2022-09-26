Stradivarius, 3-time Ascot Gold Cup winner, retired to stud

LONDON (AP) — Stradivarius, one of the most famous racehorses in Britain and Ireland, has been retired to stud. He was best known for winning the Gold Cup at Ascot three times. Bjorn Nielsen is the owner of Stradivarius and said he felt it would be unfair to make the horse come back next season as a 9-year-old after time away with a bruised foot. Nielsen told British newspaper The Racing Post that “it has been a fairytale from start to finish.” Stradivarius was bred in Ireland and is the son of Sea The Stars. He won 20 of his 35 races including seven Group One races. He earned almost 3.5 million pounds (now $3.8 million) in prize money.

