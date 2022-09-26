Rangers RHP Dunning has hip surgery, spring status uncertain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning had arthroscopic hip surgery Monday. The team says the availability of the right-handed starter to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab during the offseason. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected to pitch in the opener of a three-game series in Seattle. Right-hander Jesus Tinoco will pitch as an opener. The 27-year-old Dunning finished 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA after career highs of 29 starts and 153 1/3 innings pitched this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.