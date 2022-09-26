Pistons guard Cade Cunningham bulked up for 2nd NBA season

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham packed on about 10 pounds of muscle in his first NBA offseason, hoping the added weight will help him lift his game and the Detroit Pistons to another level. The 6-foot-6 guard validated Detroit’s decision to draft him No. 1 overall last year. He averaged 17.4 points to lead all rookies, ranked second among first-year players with 5.6 assists a game and grabbed 5.5 rebounds after overcoming an ankle injury that slowed the start of his career. He and the rest of the Pistons are back for camp, eager to improve on last year’s finish.

