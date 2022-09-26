Pelicans’ Williamson touts his physical, mental well being

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson says he’s in the best physical shape of his career and is heading into his fourth pro season with a “true resolve” to show the world what he can do. The 2019 first overall draft choice out of Duke has missed more games than he’s played in his first three pro seasons because of knee and foot injuries. Now, the 22-year-old is working to re-integrate his unusual combination of size, explosiveness and skill back into New Orleans’ lineup for the first time in more than a year. Williamson says he’s moving faster and jumping higher than before and “feels great.” Pelicans training camp opens Tuesday.

