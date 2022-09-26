Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit

BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunner Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles, who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. Rob Refsnyder hit a three-run homer and J.D. Martinez had a solo shot for the last-place Red Sox. Boston dropped its season-high sixth consecutive game, one night after it was eliminated from postseason contention.

