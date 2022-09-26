No. 2 Alabama faces 3-game stretch of ranked foe
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Alabama has mostly breezed through the first month of the season, with one big scare and three games that were frightfully but predictably easy. How good is ’Bama, really? Check back in a few weeks. The second-ranked Crimson Tide start a three-game stretch against ranked teams. First is Saturday at No. 20 Arkansas. Then comes No. 17 Texas A&M and a visit to red-hot eighth-ranked Tennessee. All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. isn’t worried, saying it’s not “our first time going on a stretch like this.”