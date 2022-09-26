Nations League: Spain’s seeks elusive win in Portugal

MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. La Roja can still secure a spot in the Final Four with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. But beating Portugal isn’t something Spain has been able to do recently. The Iberian neighbors have drawn their last four matches and Spain has not won at Portugal in nearly two decades.

