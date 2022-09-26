Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora. Bucks general manager Jon Horst says the team is working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The 24-year-old Nwora played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes, and shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range. The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

