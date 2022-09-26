Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal

SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions with pitcher Luis Castillo about another impact deal. When Castillo indicated he would be interested in staying in Seattle for the long haul, it sent the Mariners’ front office into overdrive with two big deals at once. Castillo’s deal was finalized over the weekend, a five-year contract worth $108 million that keeps him in Seattle through 2027. An option could extend the contract one more season and make the deal worth $133 million overall. Castillo was Seattle’s big acquisition in July before the trade deadline.

