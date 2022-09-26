Kentucky moves scrimmage to E. Kentucky for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will play its annual Blue-White men’s basketball scrimmage in eastern Kentucky to benefit victims of the devastating summer floods. The school announced that the Oct. 22 event at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will feature a pregame Fan Fest. Ticket proceeds will go through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Wildcat players will also participate in a community service activity with local organizations in the relief effort. The scrimmage traditionally is held at Rupp Arena.

