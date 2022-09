DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will have his supporting cast back this season with the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Murray is rounding back into form after missing last season as he recovered from an ACL injury. Porter was limited to nine games last season due to a balky back. The Nuggets have high aspirations this season.

