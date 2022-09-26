Italy advances in Nations League; England, Germany draw 3-3

Italy advanced to next year’s finals tournament in the Nations League by winning at Hungary 2-0 thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco. The Italians have been looking to regain respect after failing to qualify for a second straight World Cup so part one of the healing process is complete for the Azzurri. The Italians joined the Netherlands and Croatia in qualifying for the final four, which will be hosted by the Dutch in June. England and Germany will be going to the World Cup in Qatar in less than two months and they’ll head to the Middle East on the back of a wild 3-3 draw at Wembley Stadium.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.