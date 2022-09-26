Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander injuries affect Thunder camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The injury bug is making its way through the Oklahoma City Thunder. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season last month with a foot injury. Top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. He recently woke up with stiffness in the knee and had an MRI that revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain.

