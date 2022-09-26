Georgia DB Bullard’s status uncertain following DUI arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive back Javon Bullard’s status for No. 1 Georgia’s Southeastern Conference game at Missouri is uncertain after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Coach Kirby Smart says Bullard must appear before a committee that includes athletic director Josh Brooks. Bullard has started in three of four games at the “star” defensive back position. He has seven tackles. Bullard was arrested by University of Georgia police in Athens early Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors, including failure to maintain lane and holding a wireless device.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.