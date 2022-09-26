Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach. Collins was fired in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was dumped two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28. Collins finished his tenure with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Todd Stansbury.