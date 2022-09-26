Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:43 PM

Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets

KION

By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and the Atlanta Braves defeated Washington 8-0 to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season. Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which like New York has already clinched a playoff berth. Both teams have eight games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta. The Nationals are a major league-worst 53-100, their first 100-loss season since going 59-103 in 2009. Washington fell to 15-52 against NL East foes.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content