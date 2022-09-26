Doncic on short rest as Mavs seek replay of deep playoff run

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are easing Luka Doncic into training camp two weeks after he played for Sloveni in the EuroBasket tournament. The Mavericks are looking for another deep playoff run after losing in the Western Conference finals to Golden State. It’s the first time Dallas has escaped the first round since winning the 2011 championship. The first order of business is figuring out how to replace Jalen Brunson, who signed with the New York Knicks in free agency.

