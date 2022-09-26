Cowboys’ Dalton Shultz, Giants’ Leonard Williams inactive

Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Dalton Shultz and top New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams were inactive with knee injuries for the NFC East showdown on Monday night. Both were hurt last week. Shultz had been listed as questionable while Williams did not practice in missing a game for the first time in his eight-year career. Star linebacker Micah Parsons was active despite practicing once for the Cowboys this past week because of an illness. The Giants had starting outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) active for the first time this season.

