Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL are discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that the situation is being monitored, but that talks are underway about what will happen if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area. Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes on Wednesday to begin preparation to play the Chiefs on Sunday night. Bowles said one thing under discussion is the possibility of practicing in another city.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.