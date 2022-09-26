Skip to Content
Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a one-car accident following practice. The team says Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries but provided no further details on his condition. The Browns say they are gathering more information. Garrett and the Browns returned to practice following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

