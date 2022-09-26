76ers’ Harden, Embiid healthy, happy and chasing a title

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are both healthy and happy as they head into another season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers went 51-31 and lost in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. That’s happened four times since 2018. The Sixers haven’t advanced past the second round since 2001. Harden joked he lost 100 pounds over the summer. Embiid cracked he slept all summer. But both players turned serious when they discussed bringing a championship to Philadelphia.

