Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:18 AM

76ers’ Harden, Embiid healthy, happy and chasing a title

KION

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are both healthy and happy as they head into another season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers went 51-31 and lost in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. That’s happened four times since 2018. The Sixers haven’t advanced past the second round since 2001. Harden joked he lost 100 pounds over the summer. Embiid cracked he slept all summer. But both players turned serious when they discussed bringing a championship to Philadelphia.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content