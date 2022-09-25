Uiagalelei, offense boost No. 5 Clemson in key ACC stretch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Clemson is hoping improved play from the offense and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has the Tigers ready for what’s ahead. They won a wild double-overtime shootout on Saturday at Wake Forest behind a big game from Uiagalelei, who threw for five touchdowns to lead the offense. Uiagalelei has been more accurate and productive passer in his second full season as the starter compared to last year. That included helping Clemson convert a program-record 16 third downs at Wake Forest. The next challenge is a visit from No. 10 North Carolina State in a key matchup for the league’s Atlantic Division race.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.