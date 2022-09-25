Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The win allowed the 19-year-old to become the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. The 19-year-old Thitikul and 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third LPGA Tour start since June after undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.